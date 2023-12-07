Rupee’s appreciation continues against US dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee (PKR) continues to appreciate against the US dollar in the interbank, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said Thursday.

According to the SBP, the PKR appreciated by Re0.02 and closed at Rs284.12 in the interbank market. The local currency was being traded at over Rs285.50 in the open market, said forex dealers.

On Wednesday, the rupee closed at 284.14 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the benchmark index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued to break records as it crossed the 64,000 barrier on Thursday.

The benchmark KSE-100 index had sustained its rally and attracted investors after the successful conclusion of a staff-level deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The KSE-100 index’s trade volume increased by 413 points, trading at 64,330 at 09:48am.

The market closed at 63,917.72 points after gaining 961.70 more points on Wednesday.