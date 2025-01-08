Pakistani rupee loses strength against US dollar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani rupee on Wednesday depreciated by 06 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs278.72 against the previous day’s closing of Rs278.66.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 278.75 and Rs 280.25 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs2.29 to close at Rs 288.01 against the last day’s closing of Rs290.30, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.76, whereas a decrease of Rs2 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs347.51 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs349.81.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 02 and 03 paisa to close at Rs75.88 and Rs74.25, respectively.

On the other hand, the Saudi Riyal rate in relation to Pakistani rupees (PKR) has gained 3 paise in open market, with a buying rate of Rs 74.22 on Wednesday, January 8, 2025.

According to the currency website, the selling rate recorded at Rs74.62 in open market.

The partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is marked by a long-established and mutually beneficial alliance, underscored by considerable financial assistance from the kingdom.

Similarly, the buying rate for the Omani Rial in relation to the Pakistan Rupee (PKR) was recorded at Rs720.75, while the selling rate stands at Rs729.25 in the open market on Wednesday, January 8, 2025.

The information provided on the currency website indicated that the Omani Rial (OMR) remained stable against the Pakistani Rupee in the open market.

The Omani Rial denoted as OMR, serves as the official currency of Oman and is subdivided into 1,000 smaller units called baisa.

Conversion of 500 and 1000 OMR to PKR

On January 8, the prevailing exchange rate suggests that 500 Rial is equivalent to Rs.360,375 whereas 1,000 OMR amounts to Rs.720,750 in Pakistani currency.