Rupee continues upward trend against US dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee (PKR) continued its upward trend against the US dollar in the interbank on Tuesday, ARY News reported, quoting forex dealers.

According to the forex dealers, the PKR appreciated by Re0.03 in the interbank and was closed at Rs281.89.

The greenback is being sold to the importers by banks at Rs282, while in the open market, the dollar is being sold at Rs282.50.

The rupee closed at 282.79 against the US dollar.

Gold rates

The per tola rate of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 1600 in the local marker on Tuesday.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold increased by Rs1600 to Rs221,300 in the domestic market, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association said.

The price of per tola and 10 gram silver also increased by Rs1372 to Rs189,729.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $12 to $2094.

