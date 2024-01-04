Rupee makes further gains against US dollar

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee registered gains against the US dollar, appreciating 0.02% in the inter-bank market on Thursday.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the rupee settled at 281.67 after an increase of Re0.05.

On Wednesday, the rupee had closed at 281.72 against the US dollar.

Meanwhile, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has finalized a scheme to slap tax on retailers in the country.

As per details, the FBR will ‘impose’ tax on retailers operating in four provincial capitals of Pakistan in the first phase. The move will generate income of around Rs100 bln.

Sources knowing the matter told ARY News that the tax will be slapped on retailers according to the size of the shop and yearly income.

The FBR is waiting for the approval from the caretaker government to impose tax on the retailers across Pakistan. The imposition of tax on 3.5 mln retailers across Pakistan will add Rs300 bln revenue to the national kitty, the sources said.