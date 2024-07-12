Pakistan rupee strengthens against US dollar

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of the Pakistan rupee appreciated by 20 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Friday and closed at Rs 278.40 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.60.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market, however, were Rs 279.50 and Rs 281.25 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 84 paisa to close at Rs 302.85 against the last day’s closing of Rs 302.01, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen gained 02 paisa and closed at Rs 1.74, whereas an increase of Rs 1.45 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 360.02 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs 358.57.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 06 paisa each to close at Rs 75.79 and Rs 74.22 respectively.