Pakistani rupee strengthens against US dollar

KARACHI: Pakistani rupee (PKR) on Thursday witnessed an increase of 07 paisa against the US dollar (USD) in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.17 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.10.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279 and Rs280.50 respectively.

The price of Euro inreased by Rs1.1 to close at Rs 304.94 against the last day’s closing of Rs 302.94, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen gained 02 paisa and closed at Rs1.78, whereas an increase of 60 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs361.56 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs360.96.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 02 paisa each to close at Rs75.73 and Rs74.16 respectively.