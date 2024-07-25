Pakistani rupee strengthens against USD

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani rupee on Thursday appreciated by 10 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.40 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.50.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 278.85 and Rs 280.5 respectively.

The price of Euro went up by 46 paisa to close at Rs 302.01 against the last day’s closing of Rs 301.55, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen gained 02 paisa and closed at Rs1.82, whereas an increase of 25 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs359.06 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs358.81.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 03 paisa each to close at Rs75.79 and Rs74.21 respectively.

Yesterday, Pakistani rupee depreciated by 10 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.50.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279 and Rs 280.75 respectively.

The price of Euro went down by Rs 1.24 paisa to close at Rs 301.55 against the last day’s closing of Rs 302.79, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen gained 02 paisa and closed at Rs1.80, whereas a decrease of 82 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs358.81 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs359.63.