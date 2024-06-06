Pakistani rupee sheds 09 paisa against US dollar

KARACHI: Pakistan rupee on Thursday witnessed a devaluation of Rs 09 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.39 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 278.30.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the Dollar in the open market, however, were Rs 277.25 and Rs 279.9 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 09 paisa to close at Rs 302.72 against the last day’s closing of Rs 302.63, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 1.78, whereas an increase of 29 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 355.86 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs 355.57.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 03 paisa and 02 paisa to close at Rs 75.79 and Rs 74.22.