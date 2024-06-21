web analytics
Pakistan rupee strengthens against US dollar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani Rupee on Friday gained 09 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.51 against the previous day’s closing at Rs 278.60, ARY News reported.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market, however, were Rs 277.8 and Rs 280.7 respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs1.21 to close at Rs 297.56 against the last day’s closing of Rs 298.77, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs 1.75, whereas a decrease of Rs1.79 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 352.28 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs 354.07.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 02 and 03 paisa to close at Rs 75.82 and Rs 74.23.

