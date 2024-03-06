Pakistani rupee suffers more losses against USD

ISLAMABAD: The US dollar continued its winning streak against the Pakistani rupee (PKR) in the interbank on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Pakistani Rupee on Wednesday weakened by 04 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 279.35 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 279.31.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279.2 and Rs 282.1, respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 32 paisa to close at Rs 303.40 against the last day’s closing of Rs 303.08, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen gained 01 paisa to close at Rs186, whereas an increase of 93 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 355.05 compared to the last closing of Rs 354.12.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal increased by 01 paisa each to close at Rs 76.05 and Rs 74.48 respectively.

Earlier today, the rates of per tola 24 karat gold increased by Rs1,500 and was sold at Rs225,400 compared to its sale at Rs 223,900 on the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 1,286 to Rs193,244 from Rs 191,958 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs177,140 from Rs 175,962 the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The rates of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs 2,600 and Rs 2,229.08 respectively.