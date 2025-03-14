Pakistani rupee loses strength against US dollar

ISLAMABAD: The Rupee on Friday depreciated by 16 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs280.21 against the previous day’s closing of Rs280.05.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs280.50 and Rs282.00, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 0.81 to close at Rs303.62 against the last day’s closing of Rs304.43, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen came down by 01 pasia and closed at Rs1.88, whereas a decrease of 59 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs362.23 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs362.82.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal went up by 04 and 05 paisa to close at Rs 76.29 and Rs 74.71 respectively.

On the other hand, the exchange rate of the Omani Riyal (OMR) against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) was recorded at Rs 735.50 in the open market on Friday, March 14, 2025.

The buying rate for the Omani Riyal in exchange for the Pakistan Rupee (PKR) stood at 726.00 while the selling rate is Rs 734.50 in the open market on Friday, March 14, 2025.

The exchange rates were updated at 12:14 PST on March 14.

The Omani Riyal denoted as OMR, serves as the official currency of Oman and is subdivided into 1,000 smaller units called baisa.

Conversion of 1000 OMR to Pakistani Rupees

On March 14, the prevailing exchange rate suggested that 1,000 OMR amounts to Rs726,000 in Pakistani currency.

To convert Omani Rial to the Pakistani Rupee, individuals travelling to Pakistan with OMR can approach banks or exchange company branches for the currency exchange process.