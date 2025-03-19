Pakistani rupee gains strength against US dollar

ISLAMABAD: The Rupee on Wednesday appreciated by 06 paisa against the US Dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs280.20 against the previous day’s closing of Rs280.26.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs280.60 and Rs282.10, respectively.

The price of the Euro decreased by Rs 1.41 to close at Rs305.21 against the last day’s closing of Rs306.62, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen went up by 01 pasia and closed at Rs1.87, whereas a decrease of Rs 0.78 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs363.42 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs364.20.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal came down by 03 and 02 paisa and closed t Rs 76.28 and Rs 74.70 respectively.

Read More: Saudi Riyal to Pakistani rupee rate; March 19, 2025

On the other hand, the exchange rate of the Saudi Riyal (SAR) against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) reached Rs74.7 in the open market on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

The selling rate of the Saudi Riyal was recorded at Rs74.25.

The Saudi riyal is the official currency of Saudi Arabia. It is abbreviated as SAR, or SR. One Riyal is subdivided into 100 halalas.

The partnership between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is marked by a long-established and mutually beneficial alliance, underscored by considerable financial assistance from the kingdom.