US Dollar continues to strengthen against Pakistani rupee

KARACHI: The Pakistani Rupee on Tuesday lost 09 paise against the US dollar in interbank trading, closing at Rs 278.38 compared to the previous day’s close of Rs 278.29, ARY News reported, citing SBP news release.

A day earlier, the Pakistani Rupee lost 09 paise against the US dollar in interbank trading, closing at Rs 278.29 compared to the previous day’s close of Rs 278.20, ARY News reported, citing SBP news release.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.6 and Rs 280.2, respectively.

The Euro increased by 75 paise, closing at Rs 302.59 against the previous day’s Rs 301.84, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged at Rs 1.78, while the British Pound decreased by Rs 1.35, trading at Rs 353.29 compared to the previous closing of Rs 351.94.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 02 paise each, closing at Rs 75.76 and Rs 74.20, respectively.