PKR further declines against USD in interbank

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee witnessed a marginal decline against the US dollar in in the interbank market, ARY News reported quoting SBP on Monday.

At close, the local unit settled at 278.3, a fall of Re0.09 against the greenback, as per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

During the previous week, the rupee closed unchanged at 278.21 against the US dollar as compared to the week earlier when the local unit had stood at the same level.

Gold rates

The per tola rate of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 800 and was sold at Rs 240,800 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 686 to Rs 206,447, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $10 to $2,343, the association reported.