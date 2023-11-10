Rupee weakens further against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI: The rupee depreciated for the 15th consecutive session against the US dollar in the interbank market on Friday, SBP data showed.

The dollar settled at Rs287.03 after appreciating by 13 paise in the interbank market, reported the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

On Wednesday, the rupee had depreciated 0.18% to settle at 286.90 against the US dollar.

PSX achieves another milestone

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) achieved another remarkable milestone on Friday as its benchmark KSE-100 index surged past the 55,000-point mark, setting an all-time high record, during intraday trading.

This surge followed a gain of over 833 points, driven by several positive factors, including clarity on the election date and expectations of a favorable review from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) 100 index was recorded trading at 55,094 at 10 a.m on Friday, the last day of the trading week.

Gold rates

The gold prices in Pakistan continue an upward trend as per tola price witnessed an increase of Rs1,300 in the local market on Friday.

The price of precious yellow metal increased by Rs1,300 per tola in Pakistan to trade at Rs212,100, said Muhammad Arshad, the chairman of the All Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of the precious metal also saw an increase of Rs1,114 to trade at Rs 82,698.