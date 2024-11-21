Pakistani rupee gains strength against US dollar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani rupee on Thursday appreciated by 09 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 277.95 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.04.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 277.50 and Rs 279.00 respectively.

The price of Euro decreased by Rs 1.07 to close at Rs 292.89 against the last day’s closing of Rs 293.96, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen went up by 01 paisa and closed at Rs 1.79, whereas a decrease of Rs 1.51 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 351.40 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs 352.91.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 02 and 01 paisa to close at Rs 75.67 and Rs 74.04 respectively.

