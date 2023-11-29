Rupee continues to recover against USD

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee continued to recover against the US dollar in the interbank on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

According to the SBP, the PKR appreciated by Re0.12 and closed at Rs285.39 in the interbank market. The local currency was being traded at Rs286.50 in the open market, said forex dealers.

On Friday, the rupee closed at 285.52 against the US dollar.

The benchmark index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued its bullish run on Wednesday to cross the 61,000 barrier in a record high.

The KSE-100 index’s trade volume increased by 601 points, trading at 61,331 at 10:20am from the previous close of 60,730.

A total of 779,671,060 shares valuing Rs 26.138 billion were trad­ed during the day as compared to 657,580,760 shares valuing Rs 20.272 billion the last day.