Rupee gains 23 paisa against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee (PRK) appreciated by Rs0.23 against the US dollar (USD) in the interbank on Friday, ARY News reported quoting forex dealers.

According to forex dealers, the local currency gained Rs0.23 against the US dollar. The USD is currently trading at Rs283.20 in the interbank market.

The banks are selling the dollar to importers at Rs283.70, while the same is being sold at Rs284.50 in the open market, the forex dealers said.

Meanwhile, bulls asserted their dominance in the Pakistan Stock Exchange on Friday after the Election Commission Pakistan set February 8 as the election date after meeting President Arif Alvi.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 index gained 309 and was trading at 52,965 points at 10am on Friday.

This is the highest-ever level of the PSX benchmark KSE-100 index after May 2017. On May 22, 2017, the 100 index touched 52,876 points.