Rupee continues to recover against USD

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee continued to recover against the greenback in the interbank on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to the SBP, the PKR appreciated by Re0.22 and closed at Rs285.17 in the interbank market. The local currency was being traded at Rs286.50 in the open market, said forex dealers.

On Wednesday, the rupee closed at 285.39 against the US dollar.

Yesterday, the benchmark index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) crossed 61,000 barrier in a record high.

A total of 779,671,060 shares valuing Rs 26.138 billion were trad­ed during the day as compared to 657,580,760 shares valuing Rs 20.272 billion the last day.