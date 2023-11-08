29.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, November 8, 2023
- Advertisement -
 

Pakistani rupee slides for 13th straight session

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee continued to depreciate against the US dollar on Wednesday, losing another Rs0.51 in the interbank market, SBP said.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the dollar traded for Rs286.90 in the interbank at the day’s end. It had closed yesterday at Rs286.39.

In the open market, the dollar was changing hands for Rs289, according to the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (ECAP).

This is the 13th straight session in which the rupee trended downward.

Gold rates

On the other hand, the gold prices in Pakistan continued an upward trend as per tola price witnessed an increase of Rs200 in the local market on Wednesday.

The price of precious yellow metal increased by Rs200 per tola in Pakistan to trade at Rs214,200, said Muhammad Arshad, the chairman of the All Pakistan Jewellers Manufacturers Association.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of the precious metal also saw an increase of Rs172 to trade at Rs 183,642.

On the international stage, gold prices have experienced an upswing, with the current rate standing at $1,988 per ounce.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.