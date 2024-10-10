PKR loses strength against USD

KARACHI: Pakistani rupee (PKR) depreciated by 07 paisa against the US dollar (USD) in the interbank trading and closed at Rs277.79 against the previous day’s closing of Rs277.72, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs278.25 and Rs279.75 respectively.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the price of Euro decreased by 73 paisa to close at Rs303.69 against the last day’s closing of Rs304.42.

The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.86, whereas a decrease of 16 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs363.22 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs363.38.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 02 paisa 01 paisa to close at Rs75.63 and Rs73.98.