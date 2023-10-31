PKR suffers more losses against USD

KARACHI: The US dollar continued its winning streak against the Pakistani rupee (PKR) in the interbank on Tuesday, ARY News reported quoting SBP.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan data, the greenback gained Rs0.52 against the Pakistani rupee and closed at Rs281.47.

Moreover, in the open market, the USD gained Rso.50 and settled at Rs283.

Meanwhile, the gold prices moved up in Pakistan as per tola price witnessed an increase of Rs900 in the domestic market.

The price of the precious yellow metal of 24 karat hiked by Rs900 to settle at Rs213,000 per tola in Pakistan, the association said.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of the precious metal also increased by Rs771 to settle at Rs182,613.