Pakistani rupee appreciated by 06 paisa against USD

KARACHI: Pakistani rupee (PKR) on Tuesday appreciated by 06 paisa against the US dollar (USD) in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 277.80 against the last day’s closing of Rs 277.86, ARY News reported.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 279 and Rs 280.7 respectively.

According to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the price of Euro increased by 91 paisa to close at Rs 309.31 against the last day’s closing of Rs 308.40.

The Japanese yen came down by 01 paisa and closed at Rs1.92, whereas an increase of Rs 2.49 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs 371.01 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs 368.52.

The exchange rate of the Emirates Dirham decreased by 02 paisa and closed at Rs 75.63 and the Saudi Riyal remained stagnant at Rs 74.04.