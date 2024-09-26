PKR appreciates 16 paisa against US dollar

KARACHI: Pakistani rupee (PKR) on Thursday appreciated by 16 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 277.68 against the previous day’s closing of 277.84, ARY News reported.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 278.75 and Rs 280.25 respectively.

As per the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the price of Euro decreased by Rs1.93 to close at Rs 309.02 against the last day’s closing of Rs 310.95.

The Japanese yen came down by 02 paisa and closed at Rs1.91, whereas a decline of Rs1.72 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs370.32 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs372.04.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 04 paisa and 03 paisa to close at Rs 75.60 and Rs 74.02, respectively.