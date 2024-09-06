Pakistani rupee witnesses gain against USD

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani rupee on Friday appreciated by 11 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.56 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 278.67.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 278.75 and Rs 280.25 respectively.

The price of Euro increased by 63 paisa to close at Rs 309.58 against the last day’s closing of Rs 308.95, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.94, whereas an increase of 81 paisa was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which traded at Rs367.19 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs366.38.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham and the Saudi Riyal decreased by 03 paisa each to close at Rs75.84 and Rs74.20 respectively.

READ: Pakistani rupee strengthens against US dollar

Yesterday, Pakistani rupee appreciated by 09 paisa against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 278.67.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market stood at Rs 278.75 and Rs 280.25 respectively.

The price of Euro increased by 88 paisa to close at Rs 308.95 against the last day’s closing of Rs 308.07, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).