USD to PKR: Dollar Rate Today in Pakistan

KARACHI: After maintaining an upward trend in two consecutive sessions, the Pakistani rupee (PKR) gained ground against the United States Dollar (USD) in the interbank market on Wednesday, ARY News reported quoting SBP.

According to the central bank, the local unit gained Rs 0.45 against the greenback to close at Rs287.46 in the interbank. The greenback closed at Rs287.91 the other day.

In the open market, the US dollar is being sold at Rs294.50, said forex dealers.

PSX surges over 900 points