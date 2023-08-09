USD to PKR: Dollar Rate Today in Pakistan

27.9 C
KARACHI: After maintaining an upward trend in two consecutive sessions, the Pakistani rupee (PKR) gained ground against the United States Dollar (USD) in the interbank market on Wednesday, ARY News reported quoting SBP.

According to the central bank, the local unit gained Rs 0.45 against the greenback to close at Rs287.46 in the interbank. The greenback closed at Rs287.91 the other day.

In the open market, the US dollar is being sold at Rs294.50, said forex dealers.

PSX surges over 900 points

Bulls held their grip over the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday as the benchmark KSE-100 index gained 903.76 points, or 1.91 per cent, to close at 48,333.58 points.
A day earlier, the market had experienced a significant sell-off as the benchmark KSE-100 index plummeted by 956 points, ultimately closing at 47,429.82 points due to a range of factors.
