USD to PKR: Dollar Rate Today in Pakistan

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee (PKR) depreciated against the United States Dollar (USD) in the interbank market, ARY News reported on Thursday quoting SBP.

According to the central bank, the local unit lost Rs 0.14 against the greenback to close at Rs287.60 in the interbank. The greenback closed at Rs287.46 the other day.

In the open market, the US dollar is being sold at Rs294.75, said forex dealers.

Globally, the dollar slipped against most currencies on Thursday ahead of U.S. inflation data that will shape the Fed’s policy direction, although the prospect of higher energy costs pushed it to a one-month high against the yen.

The euro rose 0.48% to $1.1028, the pound gained 0.4% to $1.2771, and the yen was steady at 143.83 per dollar, having earlier softened to 144.14 per dollar, its weakest in a month.

However, the main scheduled event of the day – and indeed the week – the release of U.S. CPI for July is yet to come.