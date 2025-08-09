web analytics
USD to PKR: Dollar Rate Today in Pakistan- August 9, 2025

Karachi, August 9 — The USD to PKR exchange rate continues its upward momentum, with the US Dollar trading at PKR 283.53 today in the open market. This movement reflects ongoing pressure on the Pakistani Rupee, which has seen consistent depreciation over the past weeks.

USD to PKR- Daily Updates

📊 USD to PKR Historical Data and Trends

  • August 7: USD was at PKR 281.25
  • August 8: Peaked at PKR 283.9382
  • August 9: Slight dip to PKR 283.53

📈 Forward Rates Indicate Continued Rupee Depreciation

Time Frame August 7 Rate Current Rate Change
3-Month PKR 275.04 PKR 286.4955 +PKR 11.4555
6-Month PKR 267.60 PKR 288.7025 +PKR 21.1025
1-Year PKR 295.0698

These figures suggest that the Pakistani Rupee is expected to weaken further against the US Dollar over the coming months.

💡 Why Is the Pakistani Rupee Falling?

The devaluation of PKR is driven by several macroeconomic factors:

  • High inflation and fiscal deficits
  • Low foreign exchange reserves
  • Political instability and delayed reforms
  • Rising global interest rates impacting emerging markets

📉 Economic Impact of USD to PKR Surge

The rising USD to PKR rate has far-reaching consequences:

  • Higher import costs for fuel, food, and industrial goods
  • Increased debt servicing burden due to dollar-denominated loans
  • Reduced investor confidence in Pakistan’s financial markets
  • Potential boost to exports due to cheaper rupee pricing

USD to PKR Forecast: Will the Rupee Recover?

With the 1-year forward rate nearing PKR 295, market sentiment remains bearish. Experts suggest that without strong policy interventions — such as fiscal tightening, IMF-backed reforms, and foreign investment inflows — the rupee may continue to slide.

