Rupee gains against dollar in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Rupee (PKR) on Wednesday appreciated by 04 paisa against the US Dollar (USD) in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 283.72 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 283.76.

However, according to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of the dollar (USD) in the open market stood at (PKR) Rs 284.75 and Rs 285.75 respectively.

The price of the Euro increased by 03 paisa to close at Rs 328.98 against the last day’s closing of Rs 328.95, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen remained unchanged and closed at Rs1.95, whereas an increase of Rs0.95 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 386.37 as compared to the last day’s closing of Rs 385.42.

The exchange rates of the Emirates Dirham came down by 02 paisa and closed at Rs 77.25 and the Saudi Riyal increased by 01 paisa to close at Rs 75.64.

Meanwhile, the 24-karat gold rates in Saudi Arabia was recorded at SAR 4,758 per tola on Wednesday, 25 June 2025.

According to the data provided by Forex.pk, the current gold rates of 10 grams of 24-karat gold stands at SAR 4,084, while the price of one ounce is estimated at SAR 12,703.

These figures were last updated at 10:00 a.m. local time, reflecting a continued upward trend in global gold prices driven by persistent shifts in the international commodities market.

Gold has historically been valued both as a luxury item and a secure financial asset. While jewelry remains one of its most visible uses, gold’s true strength lies in its status as a hedge against inflation and economic instability.