Used smartphones can now land you in trouble!

LAHORE: Citizens could face legal action and police investigations for purchasing second-hand smartphones, according to a warning issued by the Lahore Police, ARY News reported.

While the trend of buying and selling used mobile phones is rising, this convenience can sometimes lead to serious legal complications.

An investigation by the Lahore Police Mobile Tracking Unit revealed that a staggering 35,000 stolen or snatched mobile phones have been smuggled out of the country in recent years.

Police officials stated that a substantial number of these devices were purchased by customers without proper verification or legal checks, leading many innocent buyers to face criminal investigations.

The public has been warned by the police that purchasing used phones from online platforms or unregistered dealers is high-risk.

Responding to the police warning, Zeeshan Khalid, Senior Deputy President of the All Pakistan Mobile Phones Association, advised customers to always verify the IMEI number before purchase.

He urged the public to buy second-hand phones only from authentic, registered shopkeepers to avoid any legal complications.

Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has warned consumers about fake calls and UAN numbers.

The PTA has issued a awareness video for the customers in which the authority stated that scammers are copying the PTA, FIA and Banks.

The country’s telecom authority in its awareness message to the citizens said that no any government organization, never ever ask for your OTP, PIN, Identity Card number or biometrics.

The PTA urged the consumers to be highly alert and cautious and get verification only through the government channels.

Earlier, the authority had urged the consumers to be responsible using your SIMs adding use only SIMs that issue on your name as using the SIMs issued on someone ID is violation of code.

The PTA has stressed that the wrong use of SIMs will be on registered consumer adding the citizens to ensure responsible use of your SIMs and mobile connections.

As per the PTA statement registered consumers will be fixed responsibility on his dialled calls, messages and use of data.