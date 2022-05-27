Users can now download documents using WhatsApp Chatbot

NEW DELHI: Popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp now lets users download important identification documents like PAN cards, and driving licences through a Chatbot, however, the feature is currently available to Indian users so far.

The messaging platform has launched a My Gov’s new chatbot service, through which users in India can now download their identification documents and even school mark sheets.

The service will let WhatsApp users retrieve these documents on their phone without heading to the DigiLocker app or website. In case users don’t have a DigiLocker account, the chatbot will direct you on how to make one.

In a statement, Abhishek Singh – CEO of My Gov – said: Offering Digilocker services on the MyGov Helpdesk is a natural progression and a step towards providing citizens with simplified access to essential services via WhatsApp’s easy and accessible platform”.

DigiLocker is claimed to have over 100 million users registered, and over 5 billion documents scanned and issued to date. MyGov Helpdesk was initially started as MyGov Corona Helpdesk, offering people verifiable authentic information about Covid. Users can still download vaccine certificates and book appointments on the chatbot.

“Equipping the MyGov Helpdesk with Digilocker services that can be accessed directly via WhatsApp, we want to unlock technology’s potential to extend the benefits of essential services to citizens at scale, and this is a significant step towards scaling up the Digital India vision and a digitally empowered country,” Shivnath Thukral, Director – Public Policy, WhatsApp said in a statement.

Here is a list of documents users can download through this WhatsApp service:

Driving License

CBSE Class X Passing Certificate

Vehicle Registration Certificate (RC)

Insurance Policy – Two Wheeler

Class X Marksheet

Class XII Marksheet

Insurance Policy Document (Life and Non-life available on Digilocker)

