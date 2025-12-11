Now you can use Photoshop, acrobat tools directly on chatGPT

Adobe has announced that users can now access its Photoshop, Express, and Acrobat tools directly inside ChatGPT.

Users can describe what they want to do, and ChatGPT will use Adobe’s products to carry out the requested actions. They can then continue the conversation to request further changes.

As Photoshop available inside ChatGPT, users can edit images by adjusting a specific part of the picture, fine-tuning brightness, contrast, and exposure, or applying creative effects such as Glitch and Glow.

These edits aim to preserve the quality of the original image while the user controls the process through chat.

Adobe Express is also integrated into ChatGPT. Users can work with its extensive library of professional designs to find one that fits a particular moment.

They can fill in text, replace images, animate designs, and iterate on edits through conversation, without switching to another application.

PDF Editing

Acrobat is now available in ChatGPT for PDF work. Users can edit PDFs directly in the chat, extract text or tables, organize and merge multiple PDF files, compress documents, and convert them to PDF while keeping formatting and quality intact.

They can also redact sensitive details from their PDFs within the same interface.

These capabilities are available today in ChatGPT on desktop, web, and iOS for free. Adobe Express for ChatGPT is also available on Android, while support for Photoshop and Acrobat on Android is described as “coming soon.