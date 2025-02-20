Global Recognition for Pakistan’s Digital Progress: USF Praised by Malaysian Counterparts

Pakistan’s Universal Service Fund (USF) has received praise from Malaysia’s Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) for its efforts in bridging the digital divide between urban and rural areas. According to CEO Ch. Mudassar Naveed, USF has made significant progress in digital connectivity, impacting over 37 million lives through 161 groundbreaking projects.

These projects have unlocked PKR 136 billion in subsidies, leading to the installation of over 4,000 telecom sites and providing high-speed mobile broadband services to 21,500 previously unserved areas. Additionally, USF has laid over 16,500 km of Optical Fiber Cable across Pakistan, connecting over 950 towns and union councils.

Malaysia’s Universal Service Provision (USP) initiative shares similar goals with USF, aiming to reduce the digital divide in underserved areas. The Malaysian government has allocated RM2.55 billion in Budget 2025 to enhance telecommunications infrastructure and support the creative industry.

A high-level delegation from MCMC visited the USF headquarters in Islamabad, engaging in discussions on achieving their shared goal of connecting the unconnected. The delegation also participated in a seminar on “Regulatory Masterclass 5G and Beyond: Shaping the Future of Connectivity” organized by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).