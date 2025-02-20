web analytics
30.9 C
Karachi
Thursday, February 20, 2025
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
Prayer Times
- Advertisement -

Global Recognition for Pakistan’s Digital Progress: USF Praised by Malaysian Counterparts

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Pakistan’s Universal Service Fund (USF) has received praise from Malaysia’s Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) for its efforts in bridging the digital divide between urban and rural areas. According to CEO Ch. Mudassar Naveed, USF has made significant progress in digital connectivity, impacting over 37 million lives through 161 groundbreaking projects.

These projects have unlocked PKR 136 billion in subsidies, leading to the installation of over 4,000 telecom sites and providing high-speed mobile broadband services to 21,500 previously unserved areas. Additionally, USF has laid over 16,500 km of Optical Fiber Cable across Pakistan, connecting over 950 towns and union councils.

Malaysia’s Universal Service Provision (USP) initiative shares similar goals with USF, aiming to reduce the digital divide in underserved areas. The Malaysian government has allocated RM2.55 billion in Budget 2025 to enhance telecommunications infrastructure and support the creative industry.

A high-level delegation from MCMC visited the USF headquarters in Islamabad, engaging in discussions on achieving their shared goal of connecting the unconnected. The delegation also participated in a seminar on “Regulatory Masterclass 5G and Beyond: Shaping the Future of Connectivity” organized by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

With inflation coming down, is Pakistan's economy on the path to full recovery?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.