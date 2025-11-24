Usha Vance clarifies marriage status amid ring controversy

Second Lady of the United States (US) Usha Vance has addressed escalated speculations about her marriage to Vice President JD Vance after she was seen without her wedding ring during an official engagement in North Carolina.

On November 19, the Second Lady, dressed in a burgundy turtleneck dress and matching heels, appeared ringless while visiting Camp Lejeune alongside First Lady Melania Trump. The images circulated widely and led to online claims about a possible split.

According to the statements from her spokesperson, the rumors have been dismissed, they further elaborated that Usha simply forgot to wear the ring. In the statement they said, “Usha is a mother of three young children, who does a lot of dishes, gives lots of baths, and forgets her ring sometimes”..” Usha and JD, who met at Yale Law School, married in 2014 and share sons Ewan, 8, and Vivek, 5, and daughter Mirabel, 3.

Speculation had already been fuelled by JD Vance’s widely shared embrace with Erika Kirk at a Turning Point USA event last month. The widow of political activist Charlie Kirk, Kirk, told the audience, “No one will ever replace my husband. But I do see some similarities of my husband in JD in Vice President JD Vance. I do.”

Her comments prompted further discussion on social media, although she has previously spoken warmly of Usha’s support during her husband’s memorial service.

The Vice President also drew attention in October after stating he hoped Usha, who was raised in a Hindu family, would one day convert to his Catholic faith.

Despite the online speculation, Usha’s team maintains there is no marital rift, emphasizing that her missing ring was nothing more than an oversight in the midst of parenting and a busy public schedule.