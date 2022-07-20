Justin Bieber health update: Usher confirms singer’s recovery

American singer Usher has confirmed the recovery of Justin Bieber from earlier diagnosed Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

During a recent talk about his Las Vegas residency ‘My Way’, which opened earlier this week, the ‘Climax’ singer delighted fans with a major update about the health of close friend and fellow artist Justin Bieber.

Addressing his bond with the Canadian singer and his recent health scares of Ramsay Hunt syndrome, Usher briefed, “As an artist, I think we are all going to experience some things that people may not necessarily understand.” In the same context, he also referenced a performer’s life being what ‘comes with a great deal of pressure’.

About his health, Usher assured, “He is doing great.” The artist who vacationed with Justin Bieber and his wife-model Hailey Baldwin earlier this month added, “Seeing him on vacation, we managed to hang out with each other, and I think that whatever he may be experiencing right now it’s actually really great to see that he has the support from his fans and his family.”

“I think [Justin] has obviously taken the world on a journey. I am happy that I was at the beginning of and I am still a part of to this day, as a friend,” Usher stated. For those unversed, the Grammy-winner was partly involved in Bieber’s launch as he signed a then-teenaged artist with Raymond Braun Media Group in 2008.

Usher co-owns the group with Scooter Braun. “I am happy that I was at the beginning of and I am still a part of to this day, as a friend,” he added.

Since the 2008 launch, Justin Bieber has collaborated with Usher on ‘First Dance’ (2009), ‘Somebody to Love (Remix)’ (2010), ‘The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On an Open Fire)’ (2011) and ‘Peaches (Remix)’ (2021). For those unversed, Canadian pop star Justin Bieber announced his suffering from facial paralysis last month, after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. Bieber, 28, mentioned his condition in an Instagram video, “As you can see this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face… So there’s full paralysis on this side of my face,” he said in the clip as the singer tried to smile and blink, but the right side of his face didn’t move. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) While pointing at the right side of his face, the ‘Peaches’ singer added in a nearly three-minute video: “It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis.”

