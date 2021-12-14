Ushna Shah asks people to be honourable over mindset about celebrities

Actor Ushna Shah said that people should stop watching television and use social media if they feel celebrities are responsible for spreading vulgarity.

The actor made the statement in a tweet.

The celebrity said that the people with ethics and morals who think of celebrities as being inferior and responsible for spreading vulgarity should stop watching television and stop using social media.

Shah wrote. “Show your gherat (honour) please.”

Earlier, the Balaa star – who has 2.1 million followers on Instagram had advised parents to raise their children by themselves instead of relying on celebrities to do so.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ushna Shah (@ushnashah)



The celebrity posted a bit of rather angry but important advice for the parents who are old enough to consume online entertainment content.

Read More: Here is what Ushna Shah said about Ayeza Khan’s looks

She clarified that the private life of celebrities is none of other people’s business.

Ushna Shah went on to say that if it is good enough for the children in the families to see the content, but not good enough for the parents, then don’t allow them to use Instagram or ban them from the showbiz stars’ social media pages.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!