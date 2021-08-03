Covid-19 is not a joke and the Delta variant shouldn’t be taken lightly: Ushna Shah

Ushna Shah has contracted COVID-19 despite receiving the two mandatory doses of the vaccine, the actor shared late on Monday.

Shah announced that she had tested positive on her Instagram late on Monday, saying that she had assumed it to be a routine viral sickness before getting tested. “Even with the two mandatory doses of the vaccine, I have tested positive for Covid-19,” she said.

Apologising to those she may have hung out with in recent days, Ushna Shah said, “It wasn’t until the fever became unbearable and I lost my sense of smell that I thought to get tested. I am so sorry.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ushna Shah (@ushnashah)

Ushna Shah explained that she is a relatively healthy individual and still managed to catch the bug with ‘extremely unpleasant’ symptoms. She, however, emphasized the importance of getting vaccinated, saying that she “shudders to think what would have happened had I not been vaccinated.”

“I urge everyone to wear masks, get vaccinated, and take all necessary precautions to protect themselves! Covid-19 is not a joke and the Delta variant is certainly not to be taken lightly,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ushna Shah (@ushnashah)



Several other celebs, including Adnan Siddiqui, have also been down with COVID-19 in recent days as the fourth wave rocks the country.