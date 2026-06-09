Ushna Shah leaves Pakistan for abroad ahead of first child’s birth

Ushna Shah has left Pakistan as she prepares to welcome her first child. The actor, who is expecting her first baby with husband and professional golfer Hamza Amin, shared updates with fans as she embarked on her journey abroad.

The Balaa actor took to her Instagram Stories to share a photo of herself from airplane, captioning that it would be her last solo trip before entering motherhood.

Earlier to this, Ushna’s close friend and fellow actor Sonya Hussyn shared a heartfelt farewell message on social media for her.

Sonya posted a photo of the two together, capturing an affectionate moment where she rested her head on Ushna’s shoulder and gently placed a hand on her baby bump.

“Celebrating the last day of my Ushii in Pakistan as a family of two. Safe travels, meri jaan. Wishing you all the love, blessings, and happiness for this beautiful journey. Come back as a family of three. Khala is already counting the days and can’t wait to hold the little one!” she wrote over the image.

Ushna Shah announced her pregnancy earlier last month through social media, sharing a series of photos of her baby bump with a lighthearted caption.

The actor married Hamza Amin in 2023 in a high-profile wedding ceremony that attracted significant media coverage.

Since announcing her pregnancy, Ushna has received an outpouring of love and good wishes from friends, fellow celebrities, and fans, all celebrating her journey into motherhood.