Can you guess this leading actor from her childhood picture?

Pakistan’s leading actor Ushna Shah shared some throwback clicks on Instagram, which see her posing with half-sister Irsa Ghazal.

Showbiz A-lister Ushna Shah shared a four-picture gallery on the photo and video sharing site on Monday, posing in a monochromatic geometric print Saree which received love from the audience.

Later, the ‘Balaa’ actor shared a childhood picture of the sisters’ duo on the Instagram stories, where her elder sister and celebrated actor, Irsa Ghazal can be spotted in the same Saree, while the young Ushna with two adorable braids in her hair can be seen smiling next to her.

“Same girl, Same Saaree,” Ushna pointed in the caption, while she shared some more of the nostalgic snaps in the following stories as well.

Earlier this month, Ushna shared a bunch of pictures with her half-sister to announce their first project together. “Day 1 with my Day-one,” she noted in the caption.

“Shot my first scene of new serial with my mother’s first-born. Our first drama together,” she captioned the six-picture gallery on the photo and video sharing site, further disclosing it is rather her third project with the ‘Ruswai’ actor.

Dressed as sunshine in a bright yellow matching floral separates the actor can be seen sitting in her elder sister’s lap in one of the pictures as the two wrapped their arms around for a warm hug.

“First was when mama was expecting me & her and Irsa worked together and the second was when I played a kidnapped baby at 6 months old,” Shah detailed.

