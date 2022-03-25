Ushna Shah opens up on suffering from OCD

Pakistan’s versatile actor Ushna Shah disclosed to be suffering from OCD, called out airport staff for triggering the mental condition.

Of late, Ushna Shah has been quite vocal about her suffering from OCD and had openly called out strangers who comfortably touched her body without consent, further triggering the mental disorder.

In a similar situation, infuriated Ushna turned to Twitter earlier this week, and slammed security staff at Karachi airport for invading private space.

What. Is. With. People. Touching. Other. People. Without. Consent?!

How the heck is it okay for a security officer at Karachi airport to frisk me & run her hands through my hair without gloves & without sanitising her hands.

OCD is a real thing, I am shaking & retching! — Ushna Shah (@ushnashah) March 23, 2022

“What. Is. With. People. Touching. Other. People. Without. Consent?! How the heck is it okay for a security officer at Karachi airport to frisk me & run her hands through my hair without gloves & without sanitising her hands,” she wrote on the micro-blogging site.

“OCD is a real thing, I am shaking & retching!”

It is pertinent to mention that Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder or OCD is a mental disorder – when a person has uncontrollable, recurring thoughts or behaviors to repeat a pattern over and again. Fear of germs or contamination is one of the symptoms of OCD.

Earlier this month, ‘Balaa’ actor called out a fan she met at a mall, who touched her hair without consent.

The aunty at the mall will never know she effectively ruined my day by touching me (my hair, had she touched my face my week would have been ruined). Is the concept of wanting personal space from strangers so foreign that it falls in the realms of batameezi? 🥺 or is it just me? — Ushna Shah (@ushnashah) March 6, 2022

“Is the concept of wanting personal space from strangers so foreign that it falls in the realms of batameezi (rudeness)?” she questioned on the social site.

Ushna is one of the top names of Pakistan’s showbiz industry and has proven her talent with stellar performances in serials like ‘Cheekh’, ‘Balaa’ and ‘Bewafa’ among others.

Furthermore, the celeb is set to feature in the Pak-Turk joint drama series based on the life of Salahuddin Ayubi, a Muslim leader.

