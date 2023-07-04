Ushna Shah reveals Anurag Kashyap helped her meet husband

LAHORE: Pakistani actress Ushna Shah took everyone by surprise, revealing that Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is the reason she met her husband Hamza Amin.

Ushna Shah married Pakistani golf player Hamza Amin earlier this year. Photos and videos of the newlyweds were widely shared on social media around the time.

The actress recently took to Instagram and posted her picture along with Indian director Anurag Kashyap. Posing alongside him in a picture, she described Anurag as a “perpendicular genius” and a “maestro of his craft.”

Ushna credited Kashyap as an institution from which she learned valuable lessons. It is not clear if the picture was recently clicked or is a throwback. Both are casually dressed in the photo that was seemingly taken at an event.

However, Shah’s intriguing revelation that Kashyap played a pivotal role in connecting her with her husband that truly sparked everyone’s curiosity.

“Also the reason I met my husband,” she wrote in her caption.

Although the details of their encounter remained undisclosed, Shah’s statement hinted at the significant impact their meeting had on her personal life.

Anurag Kashyap is widely acclaimed in the Indian film industry for his unique storytelling style and unconventional approach to cinema. He has directed numerous critically acclaimed films, including Gangs of Wasseypur, Dev.D, and Kennedy which made waves at Cannes in 2023.

Shah tied the knot with Amin in a daytime nikah ceremony in Karachi with her family and friends in attendance. Earlier in December, Shah announced her engagement with Amin.

Sharing a carousel of pictures on Instagram, she wrote, “Meet my missing puzzle piece, Hamza Amin.” Two months later, her wedding festivities took place.