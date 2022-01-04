Ushna Shah slams ‘bullies’ for criticizing her accent

Pakistani actor and model, Ushna Shah called out trollers for criticizing her English accent with a tweet earlier this week.

Ushna Shah, who is known for her bold unapologetic behavior and doesn’t hold back while expressing her opinion on certain issues, has called out ‘bullies’ with a tweet for mocking her accent to be fake.

Shah, took to the microblogging site on Sunday, to address the haters, as she wrote, “Having spent my formative years i.e: All of Grade School, most of High-School and then Uni in Canada, & then consciously downplaying my accent while in Pakistan..”

Having spent my formative years i.e: All of Grade School, most of High-School and then Uni in Canada, & then consciously downplaying my 🇨🇦 accent while in Pakistan.. I’m still accused of *faking* a “foreign accent”. Ya’ll are a bunch of bullies & and this is abuse FYI. — Ushna Shah (@ushnashah) January 1, 2022

“I’m still accused of *faking* a “foreign accent”. Ya’ll are a bunch of bullies & and this is abuse FYI”, Balaa actor responded to the accusations.

Earlier last month, the celebrity also blasted people with ethics and morals who think of celebrities as being inferior and responsible for spreading vulgarity and asked them to stop watching television and stop using social media.

Every Pakistani with morals and ethics who finds acting & actors inferior, who thinks we spread “Fahashi” should promptly get rid of their TV (or any channel that shows content that isn’t preaching Islam) and get off social media immediately!

Show your gherat please. — Ushna Shah (@ushnashah) December 14, 2021

Ushna is one of the top names of Pakistan’s showbiz industry, with hit projects like ‘Cheekh’, ‘Balaa’ and ‘Bewafa’ to her credits, along with a special appearance in the blockbuster movie ‘Punjab Nahi Jaungi’ and a recent outing in British-Indian musician Manj Musik’s song ‘Kangna’.

The versatile actor is all set to feature in the Pak-Turk joint drama series based on the life of Salahuddin Ayubi, a Muslim leader.

