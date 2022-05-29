Ushna Shah speaks highly of this Netflix series

Actor Ushna Shah spoke highly of the Netflix series Bridgerton for promoting cultural diversity.

The Balaa star took to the microblogging social media application Twitter to talk about it.

“Bridgerton has created so much place for colour in entertainment,” the veteran actor wrote. “God bless Shonda Rhimes. Being seen in important characters and not just token ones is a wonderful thing, finally.”

Earlier, Bollywood and Hollywood actor Priyanka Chopra had lauded Bridgerton for “desi representation”.

“I have to say, it’s so wonderful to see desi representation on mainstream TV. It was such an anomaly when I started. Love the show and the Sharma sisters,” she said.

It is pertinent to mention that celebrity sisters Edwina Sharma and Kate Sharma were introduced in the second season.

Moreover, the romantic show treated its South Asian viewers to Bollywood music along with traditional tea, dances and wedding ceremonies.

The show, which is an adaptation of the Bridgerton series by author Julia Quinn, is created by Chris Van Dussen.

The Netflix show began streaming on December 25, 2020.

