Ushna Shah urges to stop promoting cousin marriages

Parizaad star Ushna Shah has requested artists to refrain from promoting cousin marriage in their work as it causes several health issues in children.

Actress and model Ushna Shah recently took to Twitter to call out the trend of cousin marriages in Pakistani dramas. The practice results in several health issues in children, she said.

As artists & creators we should stop encouraging cousin romances in dramas. Generations of cousin marriages have resulted in countless health issues & birth defects in children such as thallassamia & learning disabilities. Let’s take this seriously.https://t.co/B8WNd6JoYB — Ushna Shah (@ushnashah) February 19, 2022

The Parizaad star urged artists to refrain from promoting the practice in their work, listing down the diseases likely to crop up in a child born out of cousin marriage.

“As artists and creators, we should stop encouraging cousin romances in dramas. Generations of cousin marriages have resulted in countless health issues and birth defects in children, such as thalassaemia and learning disabilities. Let’s take this seriously.” the tweet said.

Read More: Ushna Shah’s Valentines Day 2022 post goes viral

Ushna also attached a news article to her tweet highlighting disorders occurring due to cousin marriages.

Comments