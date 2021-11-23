Ushna Shah’s Instagram pictures go viral

Actor Ushna Shah shared pictures of her looking elegant in a saree and they went viral on social media.

The Cheekh posted pictures of her wearing the black and white dress on the picture and video-sharing social media application Instagram.

“Saaree saaree raat jagata hai ye dil (the heart keeps us awake the whole night),” the caption read. They made head waves on social media with 47,726 likes and countless comments.

The actor has a huge fan following on social media outlets and has 2.1 million followers. She takes to the application to keep the fans updated with her photoshoots and behind the scene of her projects on Instagram.

Ushna Shah began working in the drama industry seven years ago. Since then, she worked in several projects namely Ab Kar Meri Rafugari, Lashkara, Balaa, Cheekh, Help Me Durdana, Bewafa and film Punjab Nahi Jaungi.

Her mother Ismat Tahira is an established celebrity and has worked on radio and television as well.

The celebrity had earlier said that she would be willing to do item numbers in her project provided if it is quality content.

Recently, she urged the entertainment industry to come up with a Netflix original that showcases the Mughal history and our cultural lifestyle as it falls in Pakistan’s domain.

In a Twitter post, ‘Balaa‘ actor Ushna Shah lamented that the country has not made a Netflix original show.

“Not a single Netflix original has been made by Pakistan,” she wrote. “Heera-Mandi was what is present-day inner-city Lahore.”

She added that India has many ideas for coming up with projects on their history and culture.

“Today, Mughal history mostly falls into Pakistan’s domain, language/some geography. We needed this,” she stated

