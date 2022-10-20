Ushna Shah’s pictures of Austria trip go viral

Actor Ushna Shah shared pictures of her Austria trip and they are going viral on the social media application Instagram.

The viral pictures showed Ushna Shah spending leisure time in Austria’s capital Vienna. The caption of her social media post read, “Some photos are good. Some are not. But here is some content for your heart’s content-ment. 🤌🏼”

Thousands of Instagram users which included actors Mashal Khan, Ayeza Khan, Hania Aamir, and Nadia Hussain liked her social media post.

Netizens took to the comment section to show their love for the clicks.

Ushna Shah has Instagram followers in millions. She wins the hearts of netizens by sharing pictures and videos of her personal life, her family moments and her professional work.

Earlier, she shared clicks from her Turkey trip.

The celebrity is one of the celebrated artists of the local showbiz industry. She proved she is a force to be reckoned with thanks to her stellar performances in serials like Cheekh, Balaa and Bewafa among others.

Apart from sharing visuals, the celebrity shares words of wisdom on the platforms. She advised parents to not depend on celebrities for the upbringing of their children.

“Entertainers are there to entertain,” she stated. “They aren’t there to teach your children the lessons that you haven’t bothered to teach them at home yourself.”

She went on to say if it’s good enough for the children in their family to see but not good enough for yours, then stop them from using social media or ban them from visiting their profiles.

