Usman, bowlers script Pakistan win over Scotland

Usman Khan’s 75 and a clinical bowling performance propelled Pakistan to a comprehensive win over Scotland in the 12th fixture of the ICC Men’s U19 World Cup 2026.

Pakistan chased down a mere 188-run target in 43.1 overs, losing four wickets in the process here at the Takashinga Sports Club on Monday.

Ali Hassan Baloch and Sameer Minhas added 43 for the opening wicket partnership in 9.4 overs.

Scotland got their first breakthrough in the form of Ali Hassan Baloch, who was bowled by off-spinner Ollie Jones for 15.

Soon after, Jones trapped Sameer Minhas lbw to keep Pakistan in check. Minhas 28 off 30 included three fours.

Consequently, Pakistan were 48-2 in 11.1 overs.

However, Ahmed Hussain and Usman Khan forged a 111-run partnership, which brought the Green Shirts to the cusp of their first win in the tournament.

Both batters showed composure at the crease, with Usman Khan reaching his half-century on 59 balls. At this stage, Pakistan were 124 for 2 in 31 overs.

Eventually, the stand culminated in the 39th over with Usman’s wicket. The left-hander’s 75 off 85 balls was laced with five fours and two sixes.

The scorecard read 159-3 with Pakistan requiring 29 more runs to win.

Ahmed Hussain, who remained the second-highest scorer with 47, kept the scoreboard ticking until his dismissal in the 41st over, with the team only requiring three to win.

With a couple of tight overs from Scotland, Pakistan finally sneaked through, courtesy of a boundary from skipper Farhan Yousaf’s bat.

For Scotland, Ollie Jones was the pick of the bowlers, who took two wickets. Manu Saraswat also bowled well and scalped two wickets.

Earlier, Pakistan pacer Ali Raza’s fiery four-wicket haul and Momin Qamar’s spin wizardry bowled Scotland out for a below-par total

Pakistan capitalized on the decision to bowl first as they skittled out Scotland for 187 in 47.1 overs.

The Green Shirts applied pressure on the Scottish batting lineup right from the onset, with Ali Raza picking up the wickets of opener Theo Robinson and Max Chaplin in the first over.

Robinson made four, whereas Chaplin only managed two. As a result, Scotland were in early trouble with 12-2.

After early wickets, Rory Grant and skipper Thomas Knight steadied the innings with a 47-run partnership. The pair brought the total to 59 in 16.5 overs before Momin Qamar snared Rory Grant, who was caught after scoring 21 from 45 balls.

Pakistan continued to take wickets at regular intervals, with Finlay Carter the next batter to be dismissed after managing 12 from 16.

Scotland were further in dire straits when Ali Raza sent back Ollie Jones and skipper Thomas Knight in one over.

Knight top-scored with 37 from 72 balls with the aid of three fours. Jones, meanwhile, made 30 off 35, which included three boundaries.

After a 40-run partnership between Knight and Jones, Scotland were reduced to 115-6 in 29.2 overs.

However, another stand off 58 runs between Manu Saraswat and Finlay Jones provided them respite, bringing the total to 173 before a lower-order collapse bundled them out for a mere total.

Saraswat 25 from 36 included a boundary, whereas Jones hit two boundaries in his 33 off 56 balls.

For Pakistan, Ali Raza starred with the ball, picking up a four-wicket haul, while Momin Qamar took three wickets.