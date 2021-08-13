CM Punjab Usman Buzdar may miss 14 August event as wife contracts COVID-19

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar’s wife has contracted COVID-19, a day after he tested negative for the infection, following a positive report of Chief Secretary Punjab, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources in the health department, the chief minister’s wife tested positive for the infection and it is likely that Usman Buzdar would not be able to attend the main event of August 14 in the province.

Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid also confirmed the report saying that she has mild symptoms and had been quarantined at her home. “Punjab chief minister and his staffers underwent COVID-19 tests and had tested negative for the infection,” she said.

The chief minister Punjab tested negative for COVID-19 on Wednesday, hours after it was reported that Chief Secretary Punjab Jawad Rafique Malik whom he had traveled with to Bahawalpur ahead of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit contracted the virus.

According to details, the chief secretary has tested positive for COVID-19, days after he traveled with the chief minister and other officials via plane to review arrangements for the prime minister’s visit.

Usman Buzdar underwent a COVID-19 test after the chief secretary was diagnosed with COVID-19, however, the chief minister tested negative for the infection.

The staff officer of chief minister Haider Ali has also tested negative for the infection.