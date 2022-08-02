Usman Buzdar appointed PTI’s parliamentary leader in Punjab Assembly

LAHORE: The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has appointed former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar as its parliamentary leader in the Punjab Assembly, ARY News reported.

A notification regarding his appointment was also issued.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan appointed Buzdar as parliamentary leader after holding a consultation with Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi and party leaders.

Earlier in the day, Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Imran Khan approved an 18-member working cabinet for the Punjab Assembly.

According to details, PTI Chairman Imran Khan has approved an 18-member cabinet for the newly formed PTI government in Punjab. Only PTI ministers would take oath in the first phase, PTI sources.

PTI MPAs including Yasmin Rashid, Mian Aslam Iqbal, Raja Yasir Humayun, Ali Afzal Sahi, Hashim Dogar and Fayaz-ul-Hassan Chohan has been added to the cabinet.

The time and date of the oath ceremony of the ministers would be announced later.

