Usman Buzdar excuses himself from appearing before NAB

LAHORE: The former chief minister of Punjab and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Buzdar excused himself to appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to sources, NAB has summoned the PTI leader Usman Buzdar in a case regarding assets beyond means, but due to the Multan bench hearing today, Buzdar excused himself to appear before the NAB.

However, sources revealed that the NAB has instructed PTI leader Usman Buzdar to appear before the NAB at 11 am tomorrow May 10, (Wednesday).

It is pertinent to mention here that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) again summoned the former chief minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar in an inquiry pertaining assets beyond means.

According to the sources, the ex chief minister Usman Buzdar failed to satisfy NAB’s investigation team during questioning after which the anti-corruption watchdog has summoned him on May 09 at 11am.

The NAB investigation team has asked him to provide the answers to a questionnaire of 30 questions related to the ongoing probe.

In addition, Buzdar has been asked to explain the inauguration of projects worth Rs40 billion in a single day, which has raised concerns about possible corruption and lack of transparency.

NAB has also asked him to provide an answer regarding the alleged favoritism in awarding the dam construction contract to preferred individuals in DG Khan.